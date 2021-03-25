TODAY |

Olympic snowboarder Julie Pomagalski dies in avalanche at 40

Source:  Associated Press

Julie Pomagalski, a former Olympic snowboarder from France, has died in an avalanche in the Swiss Alps. She was 40.

In this Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2007 file photo, France's Julie Pomagalski speeds down the Parallel Giant Slalom at the FIS Snowboard World Championship in Arosa, Switzerland. Source: Associated Press

Pomagalski competed in the parallel giant slalom at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics and the 2006 Turin Games. She won gold in the snowboard cross at the world championships in 1999.

The French ski federation said Wednesday that Pomagalski died yesterday but did not specify the location. French and Swiss media widely reported that the avalanche took place on Gemsstock mountain in the Swiss canton of Uri.

The federation said a guide, Bruno Cutelli, also died in the avalanche.

Uri police said that four people from France were free-riding on the descent from Gemsstock.

“Suddenly there was an avalanche for reasons that are still unknown,” the police statement said. “As a result, three people slid down the slope with the avalanche. One person was slightly injured and flown by Rega to Kantonsspital Uri hospital. The other two people were completely covered. Any help came too late for them.”

Police did not identify the victims. The rescue team included two avalanche search dogs.

The French Olympic team offered its condolences on Twitter.

“The tragic death of Julie, an Olympian and world champion snowboarder, leaves the French Olympic team in mourning for one of its own,” the team said.

Other Sport
Accidents
UK and Europe
Olympics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:43
Two Pacific Island franchises set to join Super Rugby in 2022
2
'Pretty amazing' - Lisa Carrington reacts to being crowned sportswoman of the decade at Halbergs
3
Richie McCaw praises All Blacks teammates as he's named sportsman of the decade at Halberg Awards
4
Black Caps bowler Kyle Jamieson cops fine for second game spat
5
American Magic keen to see America's Cup stay in New Zealand
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Zara Tindall gives birth to her third child at home on bathroom floor

00:51

Halberg Awards: Hamish Bond, Eric Murray named supreme decade champions
02:06

American Magic keen to see America's Cup stay in New Zealand
02:25

Teen cancer survivor completes remarkable journey to Maadi Cup