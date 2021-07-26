Olympic skateboarder somehow walks off horror 'legs apart' injury

Skateboarding’s debut at the Olympics has swiftly shown the kind of agonising injuries athletes can sustain in the sport thanks to a crash from Peru’s Angelo Caro Narvaez.

Narvaez was competing in a preliminary heat for the Men’s Street event yesterday when he attempted a trick going down a rail.

Unfortunately for Narvaez, he couldn’t land the dismount and lost his balance as he headed towards another rail with his legs now spread apart.

The ensuing collision with the pole was enough to make most people wince.

Source: TVNZ

The eye-watering crash went viral on social media but the 21-year-old showed his Olympic spirit, getting off the ground seconds after the tumble to walk the injury off.

Narvaez would go on to score 32.93 in his heat, enough to qualify seventh for the final where he finished fifth.