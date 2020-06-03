TODAY |

Olympic skateboard hopeful, 11, fractures skull in terrifying halfpipe accident

British skateboard wunderkind Sky Brown was lucky to survive a terrifying accident, fracturing her skull in training in the USA.

Sky Brown, 11, was rushed to hospital after this terrifying incident. Source: Instagram/Sky Brown.

Brown, 11, was rushed to a California hospital after a horrendous fall in practice after which she was initially unresponsive.

Her father told the BBC that Brown's fall saw her land headfirst after coming off a vertical halfpipe.

However, after emergency surgery, Brown took to Instagram with a video message to say that she was recovering well.

"I don't usually post my falls or talk about them, because I want people to see the fun in what I do," she said.

"This was my worst fall yet. My helmet and arm saved my life. This will not stop me.

"I am going for gold in Tokyo 2021. Stay strong. Stay positive."

Brown is on course to become the youngest Olympian in history, should she be selected to compete at the Tokyo games - rescheduled to take place next year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

