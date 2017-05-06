Olympic rowing champ Hamish Bond wins time trial before UK journey

Olympic rowing great Hamish Bond has secured a title at the national age group cycling championships in his latest impressive result since switching codes.

Hamish Bond of Cambridge competes in the time trials held in Winton during stage six of the 2016 Tour of Southland. Source: Getty

Bond won the senior men's time trial in emphatic fashion in Cambridge, not far from where he expended plenty of sweat and toil on nearby Lake Karapiro.

The two-time men's pairs gold medallist is taking a year off rowing to test himself as a cyclist and has recorded a series of promising results.

He has decided to target the time trial and will try to qualify for the road cycling world championships later in the year.

After finishing third in the elite national time trial in January, Bond took out the 25.4km senior race on Friday in 31 minutes 50 seconds. He was 30sec quicker than former US-based professional Michael Torckler.

"It was a better performance in terms of my power output and my splits. I didn't fade at all which was pleasing," Bond said.

"I am learning what I am capable of and just trying to keep improving and see where it gets me."

Bond will leave for the United Kingdom in June to join the AeroCoach club which specialises in time trialling.

"It will give me more experience and hopefully I keep improving and see what I can do.