 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

Other Sport


Olympic rower turned cyclist Hamish Bond finishes 39th in first road cycling world championships

share

Source:

SKY

After a strong start in Norway, Bond fell back to the middle of the pack on the Bergen course.
Source: SKY

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Gavin Cooper spoke for Taumalolo after Jared Waerea-Hargreaves singled him out earlier this week for their playoff game this weekend.

Watch: Jason Taumalolo in stitches after Cowboys skipper impersonates him to challenge Kiwis teammate

00:29
2
Webber used his speed to burn the Southland defenders before his teammate Hugh Blake crashed over to score.

NZ Sevens star ignites long range counter attack try as BOP crush Stags

00:13
3
After a strong start in Norway, Bond fell back to the middle of the pack on the Bergen course.

'It was disappointing not to be able to show what I was capable of' - puncture ruins Hamish Bond's road cycling world champs

01:55
4
Rico Syme was playing social rugby last year, but a chance appearance for the schools' 1st XV boosted him towards a big future.

Christchurch Boys' High student catapults from seventh XV into NZ Secondary School squad

00:19
5
Richard Judd came up with a great heads up play to score BOP's fourth try against the Stags.

Nimble BOP halfback catches Southland napping, sneaks down the blindside to score

08:22
Who was the winner – and what were the main messages? Corin Dann and Andrea Vance break down tonight's final 1 NEWS Leaders Debate.

Watch: Leaders Debate analysis - Bill English wants to knock Winston out … and he's almost done it

Who was the winner – and what were the main messages? Corin Dann and Andrea Vance break down the final 1 NEWS Leaders Debate.

01:46
But Bill argues National's ads are accurate when it comes to the public's hip pocket.

English, Ardern clash in debate as shock 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll shows National on top in big turnaround

Tax, health, water and the fuel crisis all got an airing as the leaders staked their claims for vote.

00:30
Mr English defended National's record on poverty over the last nine years.

Leaders Debate: 'No it hasn't got worse' - Bill defends National's record on poverty in face of criticism from Jacinda and Hosking

Ms Ardern said National has allowed poverty to get worse over the last nine years in Government.

00:51
Even Mike Hosking agreed with Ardern that National were barking up the wrong tree.

As it happened: Jacinda reveals Greens might not be her first choice, Bill will work with 'challenging' Winston

1 NEWS brings you the TVNZ's leaders' debate live.

02:22
Nearly 150 have been confirmed dead including 20 children at one school.

Death toll rises to over 220 in devastating 7.1 magnitude Mexico earthquake

The quake was centred near the Puebla state town of Raboso.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 