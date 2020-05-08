Olympic postponement causing Kiwi athletes to make personal sacrifices

A lot of NZ's Olympians have reconsidered their push towards the games with the Olympics delayed until 2021. None more so than Angie Petty.

The middle distance runner has had to make a big personal decision, with the 28-year-old planning to start a family after July this year, when the games were originally scheduled to finish.

"Now that it pushes that out another whole year, a bit difficult as it's a pretty major thing starting a family." said Petty

"It does make it hard, I'm 28 now and I'm thinking, 'right, last Olympics this year and try for a baby at the end of the year and maybe come back after having kids', but one step at a time."

After running at the past two Commonwealth Games and Rio Olympics in the 800 metres, Petty was again on track to qualify.