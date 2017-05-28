 

Olympic legend Lisa Carrington pipped for gold on return to single canoe

Lisa Carrington has won silver in the K1 500m at the second regatta of the canoe sprint World Cup series in Szeged, Hungary.

Carrington looked to be cruising towards gold in the K1 500m before she was stunned at the finish.
The 27-year-old paddler, who took bronze in the same event at last year's Olympics, was making her return to single-boat racing after concentrating on team boats since Rio.

She clocked 1min 47.840sec in finishing fractionally behind Russian Elena Aniushina's winning 1:47.755, with Hungary's Tamara Takacs a distant third in 1:49.455.

Carrington had opted to compete in team boats at the first World Cup event in Portugal last week, helping boost the New Zealand team to a record haul of four gold medals.

Despite contesting the K2 200m and 500m titles, along with the K4 500m last week, she had looked sharp in finishing second in her heat before winning her semi-final late on Friday (NZT)

Carrington, who won gold at the Rio and London Olympics in the K1 200m, is also contesting the K2 500m with Caitlin Ryan this weekend.

That combination, who were fourth quickest in the semi-finals, will be one of four Kiwi crews racing in finals on the final day.

They will form part of the K4 500m boat seeking to repeat their success in Portugal, alongside Aimee Fisher and Kayla Imrie.

Fisher also wants a golden repeat in the K1 200m, having qualified fastest by a considerable margin, unleashing a powerful semi-final performance today.

Imrie and Briar McLeely are in the final of the K2 200m.

