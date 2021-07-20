Olympic hammer thrower Ratcliffe thrives in Tokyo heat

While Japan’s heat is a major issue for many athletes heading into the Tokyo Olympics, Kiwi hammer thrower Julia Ratcliffe is revelling in it.

Currently ensconced in the city of Saga for a two week training camp alongside dad and coach Dave, Ratcliffe is making the most of the 30-degree heat.

After all, the conditions are a far cry from the wet and cold conditions she’s been dealing with in hometown Hamilton.

“It’s pretty hard to move fast in the cold weather and that’s all my sport is – moving as fast as I can,” Ratcliffe told 1 NEWS.

In fact, Ratcliffe said for her and other power athletes, the searing heat is an advantage.

“The hotter your muscles are the more power you produce,” she said.

“So as long as you can keep your internal temperature down – we’ve got things like ice slushies to keep the inside cold and outside hot.”

Even her father has adjusted well.

“He’s got his famous hat on so he’s good to go!”

Julia Ratcliffe Source: Photosport

The pair will make for a rarity at these Games; with no spectators allowed, Ratcliffe will make her way onto the field at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium as one of just a few athletes to have family here to cheer her on.

It’s a privilege not lost on the 28-year-old.

“It is really special.

“I get my number one fan to travel with me.”

Ratcliffe added while there has been questions raised about these Olympics, for athletes it’s still a lifetime in the making.

“I’m actually just so stoked to be here, I’m super, super excited to compete.