Olympic gymnastics great Simone Biles owns internet challenge with remarkable handstand move

Olympic gymnastics great Simone Biles has put all T-shirt challenge attempts to shame with her own take on the internet craze.

Around the world, those in lockdown because of Covid-19 are challenging eachother to take a t-shirt off wilst in a handstand and post the results online.

While many have successfully completed the challenge, earning themselves brief internet glory amongst their followers, no one has done it quite like Biles.