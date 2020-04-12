Olympic gymnastics great Simone Biles owns internet challenge with remarkable handstand move

Olympic gymnastics great Simone Biles has put all T-shirt challenge attempts to shame with her own take on the internet craze.
Around the world, those in lockdown because of Covid-19 are challenging eachother to take a t-shirt off wilst in a handstand and post the results online.
While many have successfully completed the challenge, earning themselves brief internet glory amongst their followers, no one has done it quite like Biles.
Instead of taking a shirt off, biles removes a pair of trackpants whilst in a handstand lasting nearly a minute, a feat only a gymnast could concieve, let alone pull off.