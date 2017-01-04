Olympic gold medallist Hamish Bond suffers severe setback ahead of Road Cycling Nationals

Olympic gold medal rower Hamish Bond's next cycling challenge has taken a big hit.

Bond is set to compete in the Road Cycling Nationals being held in Napier this week.

Hamish Bond. Source: 1 NEWS

But a New Year's Day training accident has left him with a broken rib and a suspected fractured wrist as well as grazes on his elbows.

"Unfortunately I learnt how you don't take one of the corners and had a bit of a tumble," said Bond.

"I've got a small fracture in one of my ribs and my wrist. There maybe a small fracture in one of the bones in my hand but I feel actually not too bad considering the impact I think I got away pretty lightly."

Bond was well into his last long training ride ahead of Friday's time trial when his pedal hit the ground as he was negotiating a roundabout in Taradale.

"Just clipped my pedal on the ground and just basically did a somersault and landed on my back," he said.

He decided to finish the remaining 20km of his ride and was then taken to hospital.

Bond will have an MRI scan today to check on his wrist.

The 30-year-old still intends to compete in the time trial, saying the discomfort is manageable.