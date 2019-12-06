Olympic champions Peter Burling, Blair Tuke poised to pounce at 49er world champs in Auckland

Olympic champions Peter Burling and Blair Tuke are poised to pounce at the 49er sailing World Championships off Auckland.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The pair are second, just nine points off leaders Germany, with three more finals races before the medal showdown.

The format sees each team drop their worst race in terms of points and as it stands, Germany's worst race is 27th, with the Kiwis 11th.

“That makes a big difference because there’s only one drop, so if they have a bad race now, they’re carrying all those points and that could change just like that,” 49er Olympic champion Tuke said.

Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson had the highlight of the day from a New Zealand standpoint, winning the third finals race in the Nacra fleet, but they're still well off the lead.