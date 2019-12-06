TODAY |

Olympic champions Peter Burling, Blair Tuke poised to pounce at 49er world champs in Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

Olympic champions Peter Burling and Blair Tuke are poised to pounce at the 49er sailing World Championships off Auckland.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The pair are second in Auckland, just nine points off leaders Germany, with three more finals races before the medal showdown. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

The pair are second, just nine points off leaders Germany, with three more finals races before the medal showdown.

The format sees each team drop their worst race in terms of points and as it stands, Germany's worst race is 27th, with the Kiwis 11th.

“That makes a big difference because there’s only one drop, so if they have a bad race now, they’re carrying all those points and that could change just like that,” 49er Olympic champion Tuke said.

Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson had the highlight of the day from a New Zealand standpoint, winning the third finals race in the Nacra fleet, but they're still well off the lead.

It's been a mixed day for Alex Maloney and Molly Meech in the 49erfx, with the duo sitting ninth overall.

Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:56
New All Blacks coach welcome at the Chiefs, says Warren Gatland
2
England's Jofra Archer hits out at 'faulty' speed guns after series loss to Black Caps
3
Male netball prodigy overcomes bullies to create Kiwi history
4
'Wildly inaccurate' - Raelene Castle denies report Israel Folau receiving $8 million payout from Rugby Australia
5
Samoa Sevens team don black arm bands, hold minute's silence in honour of measles victims
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
01:55

'I didn't know what that meant for my career' - Eliza McCartney opens up on 2019 injury struggles
00:44

Eliza McCartney reveals recently diagnosed genetic disorder could be reason behind string of injuries

Burling and Tuke storm into contention at 49er sailing World Champs

Anthony Joshua hoping to reclaim invincible aura along with titles in Ruiz rematch