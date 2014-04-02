Olympic BMX silver medallist Sarah Walker begins 2020 Tokyo bid

London Olympics silver medallist Sarah Walker will begin her bid for the 2020 Tokyo Games in Christchurch this weekend at the BMX national championships.

Olympic medallist Sarah Walker is fit and ready to resume competitive duties. Source: Photosport

Walker, who finished eighth at the BMX world championships in July, heads an elite women's field which also includes world championship semi-finalist Rebecca Petch, and young up-and-comer Amy Martin.

US-based Kiwi and Rio Olympic semi-finalist Trent Jones returns home to take on a men's field which includes defending champion Nick Fox, plus Michael Bias and Cole McOnie, who were second and third last year.

With the World Cup season clashing with the national championships at Easter, the elite titles instead will be decided as part of the South Island Championships at the Christchurch City BMX Club track in Hornby.

The event has drawn the strongest elite fields for some years, with more than 30 riders lining up for elite honours.