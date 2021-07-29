Olympian Tom Daley knits cover to protect new gold medal

Tom Daley has knitted a cover to protect his gold medal.

Tom Daley with his knitted cover to protect his Olympic gold medal. Source: madewithlovebytomdaley/Instagram

The 27-year-old diver won his first-ever Olympic gold medal this week in the men's synchronised 10m platform at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, and wanted to avoid his prize getting scratched so he got out his needles and wool to make a sports-themed "cosy" to carry it around with him.

In a video shared to his Made With Love by Tom Daley Instagram account - which is dedicated to his knitting and crochet projects - Tom said: "I don't normally post things not necessarily knitting related on my Made with Love page but myself and Matty won the Olympics and I thought I'd come on and say the one thing that has kept me sane in this whole process is my love for knitting and crochet and all things stitching, so I wanted to say thank you for my followers on here for following along.

"But not only that, this morning I made a little cosy for my medal to stop it getting scratched, so here it is."

Tom showed off the double-sided design and demonstrated how the medal and its ribbon tucked into the cosy.

He continued: "It's got a Union Jack on one side and a Japanese flag on the other and it all tucks in nicely for me to have a little pouch and carry around my medal without it getting scratched."

The sportsman - who has three-year-old son Robbie with husband Dustin Lance Black - admitted ahead of the Games that he'd be keeping busy during his downtime at the event with his crafty hobby.

He said: "I have lots of things to keep me occupied, like my obsession with knitting and crochet.