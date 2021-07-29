TODAY |

Olympian Tom Daley knits cover to protect new gold medal

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Tom Daley has knitted a cover to protect his gold medal.

Tom Daley with his knitted cover to protect his Olympic gold medal. Source: madewithlovebytomdaley/Instagram

The 27-year-old diver won his first-ever Olympic gold medal this week in the men's synchronised 10m platform at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, and wanted to avoid his prize getting scratched so he got out his needles and wool to make a sports-themed "cosy" to carry it around with him.

In a video shared to his Made With Love by Tom Daley Instagram account - which is dedicated to his knitting and crochet projects - Tom said: "I don't normally post things not necessarily knitting related on my Made with Love page but myself and Matty won the Olympics and I thought I'd come on and say the one thing that has kept me sane in this whole process is my love for knitting and crochet and all things stitching, so I wanted to say thank you for my followers on here for following along.

"But not only that, this morning I made a little cosy for my medal to stop it getting scratched, so here it is."

Tom showed off the double-sided design and demonstrated how the medal and its ribbon tucked into the cosy.

He continued: "It's got a Union Jack on one side and a Japanese flag on the other and it all tucks in nicely for me to have a little pouch and carry around my medal without it getting scratched."

The sportsman - who has three-year-old son Robbie with husband Dustin Lance Black - admitted ahead of the Games that he'd be keeping busy during his downtime at the event with his crafty hobby.

He said: "I have lots of things to keep me occupied, like my obsession with knitting and crochet.

"I'm planning on bringing a whole extra suitcase of yarn because I'm not going to be allowed out of the village to go to the shops. I want to make sure I'm well stocked."

Other Sport
Olympics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Aussie Olympic hero jailed 25 years for drug smuggling
2
OlyWhites make history by reaching knockouts for first time
3
Kiwi tennis pair pull off stunning Olympic upset to advance to medal games
4
Wallabies' exemption a political decision, minister acknowledges
5
NZ at Tokyo 2020: Rowing final the highlight of day six
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Why North Korea isn't at the Olympics, experts explain
00:26

Fijian rugby stars break down in tears after winning Olympic gold

Fiji defend Olympic sevens title after beating New Zealand

'Anything is possible' - emotional dad proud of daughter's Olympic triumph