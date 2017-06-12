'The old warhorse moves forward' - Mark Hunt thanks Kiwis for support after massive knock-out victory

Mark 'Super Samoan' Hunt has thanked the country for getting behind him in yesterday's victory over Derrick Lewis at UFC Fight Night Auckland.

In a post to his Facebook account Hunt said "thanks for all the support here in UFC NZ, no better feeling than walking out to that sort of reception".

He also thanked his team, before signing off the post "the old warhorse moves forward."

In an interview with Fox UFC Hunt told the hosts he fights for his kids so they don't have to go through "this kind of s**t" themselves.

Mark Hunt took to Facebook to thank his fans. Source: Facebook/ Mark "Super Samoan" Hunt