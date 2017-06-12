 

'The old warhorse moves forward' - Mark Hunt thanks Kiwis for support after massive knock-out victory

Mark 'Super Samoan' Hunt has thanked the country for getting behind him in yesterday's victory over Derrick Lewis at UFC Fight Night Auckland.

After his victory against Derrick Lewis the Super Samoan said he works hard for his kids, so they don't have to fight like him
Source: UFC
Hunt acknowledged the Auckland crowd for his first big fight on home soil in 20 years.
Source: SKY
Mark Hunt wore down his higher-ranked opponent early in the fight before a clean finish saw the ref have to step in.
Source: SKY

In a post to his Facebook account Hunt said "thanks for all the support here in UFC NZ, no better feeling than walking out to that sort of reception".

He also thanked his team, before signing off the post "the old warhorse moves forward."

In an interview with Fox UFC Hunt told the hosts he fights for his kids so they don't have to go through "this kind of s**t" themselves.

Mark Hunt took to Facebook to thank his fans.

Mark Hunt took to Facebook to thank his fans.

Source: Facebook/ Mark "Super Samoan" Hunt

When asked if he would like his kids to fight one day, he said it is up to them, but they definitely don't have it rough.

