 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Old Team NZ rival Alinghi rules out entering 2021 America's Cup over issues with design

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Swiss boating syndicate Alinghi has confirmed it won't be challenging for the 2021 America's Cup.

Valencia, 2/8/10 Alinghi5 33rd America's Cup Alinghi 5 day one on dock Ernesto Bertarelli Carlo Borlenghi/Alinghi/SEASEE.COM

Ernesto Bertarelli

Source: Photosport

Alinghi boss Ernesto Bertarelli told Italian newspaper La Stampa in a recent interview the choice to return to monohulls was the deciding factor in the crew's decision not to enter.

''Changing boats have lost at least two teams, one is Alinghi (the other, the Swedes of Artemis). They would have had six from the beginning. And it would have been easy to go up to eight. I was hoping for a spark of repentance, but nothing, they went on their way.

''Besides, I also want to make the most important pieces of the boat the same for everyone: how do you do it?

''I want to see which judge will say that they are all the same. You lose half a second in turn and immediately start a lawsuit .... I do not want to receive a key piece from the organiser. It's like in Formula 1 all the teams have the same engine.''

Bertarelli said he had no issue with the new nationality rules in place, instead stating the Cup in its current format had become ''a game for architects and engineers with sailors in the background''.

"I really do not understand this: why change boat at every edition of the Cup? In addition, the 'single-brand' will also be more expensive."

The deadline for entering the 2021 America's Cup is on June 30, with three challengers already confirmed - the New York Yacht Club, Luna Rossa and Ben Ainslie Racing.

Alinghi held the America's Cup from 2003 to 2010, after they beat Team NZ 5-0 in Auckland to earn the Auld Mug.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - OCTOBER 26: Lydia Ko of New Zealand in action during day one of the Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia at TPC Kuala Lumpur East Course on October 26, 2017 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Photo by How Foo Yeen/Getty Images)

'I might read ... and chill' - Storm that's impeding Lydia Ko's US Open preparations fails to dampen her mood


00:18
2
After winning two Rugby World Cups, Nonu has been playing in France.

'I have decided to take a step back from rugby to spend time with my family' - All Blacks great Ma'a Nonu puts playing career on hold

3
Valencia, 2/8/10 Alinghi5 33rd America's Cup Alinghi 5 day one on dock Ernesto Bertarelli Carlo Borlenghi/Alinghi/SEASEE.COM

Old Team NZ rival Alinghi rules out entering 2021 America's Cup over issues with design

01:47
4
The TVNZ 1 Breakfast newsreader says he's often embarrassed to correct people who mispronounce his name, as he applauded a Super Rugby campaign addressing the issue.

'Flat-tyre, Fat-tower, Fa'afoi' - Breakfast's Daniel Faitaua recalls shocking attempts at pronouncing his name, as Super Rugby stars encourage Kiwis to say theirs correctly

00:18
5
The visitors didn't arrive with their full squad as other players stayed behind to play club finals in France.

Video: French team touch down in Auckland ahead of All Blacks series

Overhaul of New Zealand's water system in the pipeline

Speaking to the Water Summit in Wellington today, local government minister Nanaia Mahuta said a "step change" was needed.

NZ psychologists 'very cold, robotic' toward Maori says Waikato psychologist

Michelle Levy has taken her concerns to the Waitangi Tribunal.

00:28
Roseanne Barr posted a racist tweet about a former aide to Barack Obama.

New York Times: Roseanne Barr self destructs with racist tweet

The sudden cancellation of a hit show — it had the highest ratings of a new TV series in years — because of off-screen controversy was almost without precedent.

01:50
Archaeologists, however, are being hampered by souvenir hunters, and the Defence Force has concerns too.

Watch: 'It's very rare' – suspected 19th century shipwreck exposed on Auckland's rugged Muriwai Beach

Made of kauri and pohutukawa, archaeologists say it's likely to be a 19th century schooner that traded on the North Island's west coast.


01:47
The TVNZ 1 Breakfast newsreader says he's often embarrassed to correct people who mispronounce his name, as he applauded a Super Rugby campaign addressing the issue.

'Flat-tyre, Fat-tower, Fa'afoi' - Breakfast's Daniel Faitaua recalls shocking attempts at pronouncing his name, as Super Rugby stars encourage Kiwis to say theirs correctly

Daniel has also been mistaken for former TVNZ weather presenter turned politician Tamati Coffey.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 