Old Team NZ rival Alinghi rules out entering 2021 America's Cup over issues with design

Swiss boating syndicate Alinghi has confirmed it won't be challenging for the 2021 America's Cup.

Ernesto Bertarelli Source: Photosport

Alinghi boss Ernesto Bertarelli told Italian newspaper La Stampa in a recent interview the choice to return to monohulls was the deciding factor in the crew's decision not to enter.

''Changing boats have lost at least two teams, one is Alinghi (the other, the Swedes of Artemis). They would have had six from the beginning. And it would have been easy to go up to eight. I was hoping for a spark of repentance, but nothing, they went on their way.

''Besides, I also want to make the most important pieces of the boat the same for everyone: how do you do it?

''I want to see which judge will say that they are all the same. You lose half a second in turn and immediately start a lawsuit .... I do not want to receive a key piece from the organiser. It's like in Formula 1 all the teams have the same engine.''

Bertarelli said he had no issue with the new nationality rules in place, instead stating the Cup in its current format had become ''a game for architects and engineers with sailors in the background''.

"I really do not understand this: why change boat at every edition of the Cup? In addition, the 'single-brand' will also be more expensive."

The deadline for entering the 2021 America's Cup is on June 30, with three challengers already confirmed - the New York Yacht Club, Luna Rossa and Ben Ainslie Racing.