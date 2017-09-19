 

'Oh no!' - Aussie player throws away title as early celebration turns into agonising loss after final hooter

Source:

1 NEWS

During the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League's second tier women's final, West Wallend literally threw away their victory after a final hooter blunder from one of their players.

This is why you always must play until the final whistle.
Source: YouTube/ BARTV Sports

All West Wallend needed to do was hold onto the ball and complete their final set as they led Cardiff Cobrettes 6-4 as the final siren sounded.

But one of the West Wallend players committed the ultimate cardinal sin, tossing the ball in the air as she tried to get celebrations underway. 

Cobrettes player Bryden Sloan Harris pounced on the loose ball and ran in to score in the left hand corner to give her side an 8-6 victory, proving you must always play to the final whistle. 

