'Oh no!' - Aussie player throws away title as early celebration turns into agonising loss after final hooter

During the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League's second tier women's final, West Wallend literally threw away their victory after a final hooter blunder from one of their players.

All West Wallend needed to do was hold onto the ball and complete their final set as they led Cardiff Cobrettes 6-4 as the final siren sounded.

But one of the West Wallend players committed the ultimate cardinal sin, tossing the ball in the air as she tried to get celebrations underway.