Odell Beckham Jr out for NFL season with ACL injury

The Cleveland Browns' Super Bowl ambitions have been dealt a massive blow with star player Odell Beckham Jr expected to miss the rest of the season with injury.

Cleveland Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. (13) is examined during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Cincinnati. Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will miss the rest of the season after tearing a knee ligament during Sunday's 37-34 win at Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Source: Associated Press

MRI scans confirmed the wide receiver has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in his left knee.

The setback happened over the weekend in the 37-34 win over Cincinnati Bengals.

Beckham's leg buckled while attempting to make a tackle after quarterback Baker Mayfield’s pass was intercepted by Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips.

Reports say Beckham Jr will go under the knife in early November and will be sidelined for six to nine months.

Mayfield, whose error led to the injury, says he feels guilt over the incident.

"I am probably going to beat myself up about that one for a long time."

"He is a guy who fights for this team, and in doing that he got hurt. Prayers and hopes for the best. That one sucks," said Mayfield.

Beckham Jr had caught 23 passes for 319 yards and scored three touchdowns so far this season.