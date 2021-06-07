'The odds can be beat' — Logan Paul says nothing is impossible after surviving fight with Floyd Mayweather

YouTuber Logan Paul has survived his eight-round exhibition fight with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, claiming the result showed "the odds can be beat".

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul stare each other down at the weigh-in for their exhibition bout. Source: Getty

While Paul had a six-inch height advantage on Mayweather, it was the former professional who dominated the fight from start to finish, barely breaking a sweat as he ran circles around Paul, striking several strong shots, while barely being touched.

However, Mayweather, now 44, praised his younger opponent.

"I'm not 21 anymore but it's great to move around against these young guys and test my skills. Great young fighter — strong, tough. Better than I thought he was," Mayweather said.

"I was surprised by him tonight."

An ecstatic Paul had his arms aloft, saying it was the one of the greatest moments of his life.

"I don't want anyone to tell me anything is impossible ever again.

"The fact that I'm in here with one of the greatest boxers of all time proves that the odds can be beat.

"Everyone can beat the odds and do great things in life...that's the message I'm here to say."

Paul said he planned on having a trip to the beach to recover, and even floated out the idea of a potential rematch.