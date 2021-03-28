NZ's up-and-coming female mountain bikers hand picked to learn from the best

With more females in the mountain biking scene than ever before, 10 up-and-comers have been chosen to attend a four-day progression camp in Queenstown.

Named the Future Ground Progression Camp, riders learn tips and gnarly tricks from some of our top coaches.

Most of the riders already have the speed and the skills but by the end of the four-day camp, it is hoped the riders will have the confidence.

The aim is to inspire participants in the camp to give freeride and freestyle events a go – disciplines which are largely male dominated.

Future Ground rider Louise Ferguson says that the programme is a welcome addition, encouraging more women to persevere with the sport.

“Sometimes it’s hard to break through awkwardness and can put people off so a camp like this or similar or being able to watch videos of women doing it could be the reason women persevere or give it a crack in the first place,” Ferguson said.

“For me personally its good fun and all the girls inspire me when we get together but underneath that it’s what the industry needs. Elevating women in mountain biking and seeing what's possible,” she added.

Those in the camp have been touted as emerging talent and although the skill level is already high, fellow Future Ground rider Vinny Armstrong says the intense four day camp has sharply steepened the learning curve.