NZ's top Laser sailors in three way shootout for Olympic spot

New Zealand's top trio of Laser sailors spend most of their time together, training, travelling and sometimes toppling over.

They're quick to say that they're good friends, however they're also in constant competition with each other.

This year won't see them chasing a regatta win, the three out to cement themselves as New Zealand's one single Olympic berth.

Sam Meech, George Gautrey and Tom Saunders all in with a good chance of heading to Tokyo later this year.

Meech is the current incumbent, having sailed and won bronze in Rio four years ago and has been a consistent performer since.

"I've gone from being the youngest to the oldest in the group which is a bit scary," he told 1 NEWS.

"I've got a good amount of experience but everyone's sailing well so it's gonna be quite close."

At 22, Gautrey is the youngest of the three, however did the best at last year's World Champs, finishing third despite a dislocated knee.

"Obviously [I'm] trying to get in the way of the big boys and they're a bit older than me and I'm the young gun trying to annoy them. I feel like I'm doing that," Gautrey says.

Saunders has been in and out of the world's top 10 in the last Olympic cycle.

"At the end of the day, you want a gold medal for New Zealand," he says.

"If I get given the opportunity, that's awesome.