NZ's Olympic campaign wraps up as final events end

New Zealand's Tokyo Olympic campaign is officially over, with the last Kiwi athletes finishing their competition this afternoon.

New Zealand's Holly Edmondston narrowly avoids a huge crash during the scratch race in the women's omnium at Tokyo 2020. Source: Getty

Track cyclist Holly Edmondston was the final athlete to bear the silver fern, racing to a respectable 10th place finish in the women's omnium. She was lucky to avoid a massive crash during the scratch race, which caused half the riders to fall to the velodrome floor.

Earlier, Callum Saunders was eliminated from the men's keirin in an extremely competitive quarterfinal heat.

It means the New Zealand team finishes with a record 20 medals, including seven gold. Only Los Angeles 1984 produced more gold medals (8).

Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson congratulated the team on making history.

“I am enormously proud of our New Zealand athletes who rose above the impact of Covid-19 restrictions on their training schedules and competition cycles to deliver outstanding performances.

“They competed in Tokyo without their friends and families on the sidelines of their events, which would have made it even more challenging. In their absence the support staff on the ground have played a very important role in our success at these Games.

“This was an Olympics like no other with significant operational and safety challenges and I would like to commend Japan and the International Olympic Committee for delivering an event of this magnitude despite the challenges of the global pandemic.

“I would also like to acknowledge the hard work of the ‘team behind the team’ who have not only done a phenomenal job of ensuring all our athletes were ready and able to perform at their peak, but were able to travel and compete safely at the Games."