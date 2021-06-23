NZ's largest ever Olympic team confirmed for Tokyo

The New Zealand Team for the Tokyo Olympic Games has been finalised at 211 athletes, New Zealand’s largest ever Olympic Team.

New Zealand's Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony flag bearers Sarah Hirini and Hamish Bond. Source: Photosport

The team will be made up of 101 females and 110 males with athletes set to compete in more than 700 competition sessions across 22 sports, including the new Olympic disciplines of karate and surfing.

It will be New Zealand’s largest ever number of female Olympians, narrowly eclipsing the 100 females who competed at Rio 2016. Thirty-three of the 211 New Zealand athletes are of Māori descent.

The youngest athlete in the team is 17-year-old swimmer Erika Fairweather who is in her final year of High School at Dunedin’s Kavanagh College. At 51-years-old, equestrian jumping athlete Bruce Goodin is the oldest team member.

Your playlist will load after this ad

For the first time ever, both a male and female athlete will carry the flag for New Zealand at the Opening Ceremony. Black Ferns Sevens Captain Sarah Hirini and two-time Olympic champion Hamish Bond will have the honour of leading the team into the Olympic stadium.



Auckland has produced the largest percentage of the Tokyo Olympians with 52 of the team hailing from the region. The Bay of Plenty comes in second with 25 athletes, and Canterbury third with 23. The Waikato and Wellington are tied for fourth on 19 athletes each.

One hundred and eighteen of the athletes will be first time Olympians, while the other 93 have already been to one or more Games. Dame Valerie Adams will create history, becoming the second ever New Zealand female to attend five Olympic Games.



NZOC Chef de Mission Rob Waddell paid tribute to the athletes' perseverance.



“This Olympic buildup has been extremely challenging and unique,” said Waddell.



“We’re extremely proud of the team and the way they’ve handled all the uncertainty.



“It’s now time to focus on wearing the fern and representing New Zealand to the best of our abilities in Tokyo.”



Waddell and the advance team arrived in Tokyo late last week and began setting up the New Zealand Team area in the Olympic Village.



With temperatures and humidity extremely high at this time of year in Japan, heat preparation has been a major focus for the New Zealand Team.



“We’ve been working really closely with our performance delivery partners High Performance Sport New Zealand to prepare our team for the heat.

"We've had athletes training in heat chambers and holding heat camps in hot and humid locations. We've also got specialist ice vests, slushy machines and heat protocols in place.

Your playlist will load after this ad