NZ's first Olympic surfing team named

Billy Stairmand and Ella Williams will become New Zealand's first Olympic surfers, after officially being named to the New Zealand team this morning.

Billy Stairmand competes at the NZ nationals earlier this year. Source: Photosport

The duo secured their Olympic spots with performances at the 2019 International Surfing Association World Games. With last year’s world’s cancelled, it meant those marks retained their importance.

The pair hail from two of the most popular surf regions in the country. Williams lives in Whangamata while Stairmand is based in Raglan.



‘’This is a dream come true for me,’’ Stairmand said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

‘’Ever since surfing was named as a sport in the Olympics I put it at the top of my goals list.’’



The 31-year-old, who is an eight-time New Zealand surfing champion, described becoming the first male New Zealand Olympic surfer as “huge”.



“I’d like to thank everyone who has always backed me and believed in me. Anything is possible if you work hard.”

It’s been a busy period for Stairmand, who, on the weekend, received confirmation that he’s qualified for the World Surf League Challenger Series alongside some of the best surfers in the world.

He told 1 NEWS he was not heading to Tokyo to simply participate.

"I'm super confident I can medal," he said.

"I know all the athletes that are going. I've competed against them before and done very well so my confidence is definitely right up there.

"I've got goals of medalling and I think I can achieve that."

Williams, who works in her parents’ surf shop at Whangamata, describes her selection for Tokyo as “so special”.



“I wouldn’t be where I am today without my family so I’m super grateful to have them by my side every step of the way,” Williams said.

Her parents taught her to surf when she was four. When she was eight, she wrote of her ambition to be world champion on a surfing poster, which was on a wall beside her bed providing a constant ambition.

Williams described the moment she received her Olympic team blazer as "emotional".

Your playlist will load after this ad

"I thought 'wow I'm very proud of myself for making it here and for making it to this spot in my life'. It's just such a cool moment," she told 1 NEWS.



She remains the only New Zealand surfer to win the women’s world junior championship title – and that after receiving a wildcard into the event.

The pair took inspiration from three-time Olympic medallist Barbara Kendall, who was a trailblazer in the sport, albeit in windsurfing rather than traditional surfing.

Kendall believed Stairmand and Williams had a chance to do great things in Tokyo.

"Billy and Ella have a lot of strengths," Kendall told 1 NEWS.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"When you get to the Olympic Games it's like no other event and a lot of people put a lot of pressure on themselves. This is what happened to me in Barcelona [in 1992], a lot of the other girls put a lot of pressure on themselves and they all started making mistakes.

"If Billy and Ella can just go in cool, calm and collected without a lot of expectation and just going with the pure joy of surfing and being there [at the Olympics], you can actually touch the stars when you go to that place."

Surfing will be making its Olympic debut when competition begins at Tsurigasaki Beach, situated around an hour’s drive from Tokyo.

Kiwi Ella Williams is chaired by her rivals Source: Photosport

There will be 20 competitors in each class in Tokyo. Wave conditions permitting, competition is due to run from July 25-28.