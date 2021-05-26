NZ's first Olympics-bound male diver in four decades ready to use his platform in more ways than one

For someone who's athletic hopes are based on processing and performing complex manoeuvres in mere seconds, it's taking a while for Kiwi diver Anton Down-Jenkins to accept a relatively simple idea.
Down-Jenkin’s Olympic dream is coming true.
“I very much thought, ‘Nah, nah, you're lying to me, that’s not true, I don't believe that,'” Down-Jenkins said.
“I didn’t really believe it. I still don’t really believe it.”
In his lifetime, it is unprecedented; New Zealand last had a male diver at the Olympics nearly 40 years ago — 15 years before Down-Jenkins was born.
But now that it’s his time, the 21-year-old — a proud member of the LGBTQ Community — is determined to use his place in history to send a broader message.
“Growing up for me, there wasn’t too much LGBT representation in the media, especially surrounding sports,” he said.
“If I can add to that representation to help break down that idea of sexual identity being a barrier which is unfortunately very much a reality for a lot of athletes - not just athletes but people in general – I’m going to do it.”
He's also preparing to do Tokyo solo after fellow diver and friend Elizabeth Cui announced her pregnancy, pulling out of this year's games.
Diving's a sport full of twists and, it turns and for Down-Jenkins, a chance to make a splash far beyond the pool.