NZ's fastest man Eddie Osei-Nketia breaks arm, dealing blow to Olympic aspirations

New Zealand's fastest man Eddie Osei-Nketia has been dealt a blow ahead of the season - and potentially a dent in his Olympic aspirations
The 19-year-old fell off his bike in Wellington on Friday, breaking a bone near his elbow.
“I just got to focus on getting myself better and get ready to run a real fast time, as this is my main setback, I’m ready for a strong comeback, I promise on that,” Osei-Nketia said.
It's also a blow for fellow sprinter Joseph Millar, who's been training with Osei-Nketia in Wellington all winter.
“Having someone like that pushing me, every rep every day, something my testing has shown that it’s made a difference,” Millar said.
Millar is set for his first meet of the season this weekend, while Osei-Nketia is unlikely to suit up competitively for around six weeks.