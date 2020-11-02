NZ's fastest man Eddie Osei-Nketia breaks arm, dealing blow to Olympic aspirations

New Zealand's fastest man Eddie Osei-Nketia has been dealt a blow ahead of the season - and potentially a dent in his Olympic aspirations

The 19-year-old fell off his bike in Wellington on Friday, breaking a bone near his elbow.

“I just got to focus on getting myself better and get ready to run a real fast time, as this is my main setback, I’m ready for a strong comeback, I promise on that,” Osei-Nketia said.

It's also a blow for fellow sprinter Joseph Millar, who's been training with Osei-Nketia in Wellington all winter.

“Having someone like that pushing me, every rep every day, something my testing has shown that it’s made a difference,” Millar said.