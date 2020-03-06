NZ's best skateboarders vying for Toyko Olympics spot at Wellington's Bowlzilla

Some of the country's best skateboarders have descended on Wellington for this weekend's national championship, Bowlzilla.

Shaun Boucher has taken out the national championship for the last four years but this year the stakes are higher than ever.

Skateboarding will make its Olympic debut in Tokyo and Bowlzilla is the only tournament held in New Zealand where skaters can earn points toward an Olympic qualification.

"If I can make it it these contests that actually accumulate points then I would love to go because when you go to the Olympics, they look at these world events."

Local skaters hope that the inclusion of their sport in the Olympic Games will have a positive effect on participation and recognition.

"Skateboarding goes through ebbs and flows. Big in the 90's, coming back again. A really great opportunity to actually get more people into the sport or something they can do, it doesn't take a lot of effort to get started." said Chris Curran of Skateboarding NZ.

The competition is also attracting some of our youngest skaters.

Among the competitors is 13 year-old Billie Morrison, who is skating at Bowlzilla for the first time.

"It's kind of nerve wracking. I'm not used to the bowl. I gotta get used it before tomorrow."

Although Morrison doesn't see herself heading to Tokyo this year, she still has her sights set on an Olympic appearance some time in the future.

"I'm not that good at the moment, I've gotta work hard and skate mostly every day."