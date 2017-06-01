 

NZ Youth America's Cup team tops pool to reach final

New Zealand's Youth America's Cup team have qualified top of the ladder for next week's finals on Bermuda's Great Sound.

This year's squad head out to defend their title today after four members of the current Team NZ squad won the crown in 2013.
The team, skippered by Logan Dunning Beck, won two of their final three races to jump from fourth overnight and finish equal on points with the British and Spanish teams.

Racing on both days of qualifying was done in light winds, which sometimes made it a lottery, but the Kiwis did a good job to put themselves in the right positions.

"Snakes and ladders I think is the best way to describe it," Dunning Beck said.

"It was up and down from start to finish. You probably couldn't have picked it until you went around that last mark."

The Kiwis also pocketed a fourth in the second race of the day but will be encouraged by the fact they won three of the six races overall.

The other four teams to qualify for the eight-boat final will be decided from pool A which comprises Sweden, France, Japan, Denmark, Switzerland and Germany.

The Kiwis won the inaugural Youth America's Cup in 2013 with Peter Burling at the helm.

