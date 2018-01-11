 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


NZ women's volleyball team eager for podium finish at Commonwealth Games

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Kelsie Willis and Shaunna Polley have been selected as the NZ's women's team.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Israel Folau of the Wallabies breaks for a run against the Springboks at NIB Stadium, Perth in Australia. 9 September 2017. Copyright Image: Daniel Carson / www.photosport.nz

'Hopefully they can sort that out' - Nick Phipps urges ARU to re-sign Wallabies star Israel Folau early

02:10
2
Formula 4 Racing driver Billy Monger, 17, had both legs amputated below the knee.

Teen race car star who lost legs in horrific crash gearing up to drive again

01:56
3
Upper Hutt speedway has finally been completed in time for a revamped racing series.

Fielding drift driver tests out new and improved Upper Hutt speedway

00:27
4
The Brisbane Heat captain was aggrieved that one of his players was controversially given out against Hobart.

'Wasn't the right decision!' Brendon McCullum fumes at rival skipper after controversial obstruction dismissal

5
Black Caps' Lockie Ferguson bowls during the first ODI match, between the New Zealand and Pakistan at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. 6th January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz

NZ fast bowler Lockie Ferguson settles into Black Caps rhythm

Young traveler man by the mountain lake contemplates beautiful landscape. Shot in the Fiordland national park on New Zealand's South Island.

Federated Farmers calls for backpackers to be paid regular rates - 'Giving them experience isn't payment'

A farm breached worker rights paying them $120 a week plus food, board, the ERA ruled.

02:05
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

'The upper low is stuck' - More rain to come for the West Coast as heavy downfalls sees properties flooded

Dan Corbett has the latest on the slow moving low over the South Island.

01:50
Annike Tauro''s home town being the criminal capital on TV spurred her to try and do some good for others in her community.

'Maori are clever' - Kaitaia woman starts Facebook support page to infuse self-esteem into her community

When Annie Tauroa saw a news story about her town being the criminal capital of NZ she knew she had to do something.


00:36
The CBD and suburbs of the West Coast town were seriously impacted, with whole streets submerged.

Watch: Confronting images show scale of serious flooding in Greymouth after 75mm of rain falls in two hours

Multiple slips have taken place and people are being advised to stay off the heavily-flooded roads.

02:12
The instructor who survived the January 10 incident has been released from hospital.

Tandem master who survived Lake Wakatipu skydiving accident had completed thousands of jumps

The other skydiver is still missing.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 