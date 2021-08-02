NZ women's team pursuit to face Australia after qualifying sixth

New Zealand's track cyclists have got their Olympic campaign underway this evening, with the women's team pursuit finishing sixth in qualifying.

The New Zealand women's team pursuit compete at Tokyo 2020. Source: Associated Press

The Kiwi team, consisting of Bryony Botha, Holly Edmondston, Kirstie James and Jaime Nielsen, were given a shock as they were forced to follow-up a world-record-breaking performance from Germany seconds before they took to the track.

The Germans obliterated the world record, taking nearly three seconds off the mark set by Great Britain in Rio five years ago, to finish in 4:07.307.

New Zealand were unable to match that rapid time, but still finished in a respectable time of 4:12.536, good enough for sixth out of the eight teams.

The result means the Kiwis are out of gold medal contention, but still have a shot at bronze.

They will advance to face trans-Tasman rivals Australia in their heat tomorrow night. If they win and post a quick enough time, they will advance to the bronze medal race late Tuesday.

The men's pursuit team will compete in qualifying later tonight.