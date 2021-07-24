NZ Winter Games to go ahead with reduced schedule

The New Zealand Winter Games are set to go ahead, albeit with a reduced number of events, in light of the country's border remaining closed.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott soars during the 2020 Winter Games at Cardrona. Source: Camilla Rutherford Photography

The iconic snowsports event in the deep south is the highlight event of each New Zealand winter, featuring local and international superstar talent.

Normally paying host to an array of snowsport events, the Games will this year have just three - the 2* and 4* freeride events at The Remarkables from August 29 to September 2, and the big air showcase at Cardrona on September 4.

“We are excited to have three world class events lined up for the 2021 season,” Winter Games NZ CEO Marty Toomey said.

“Delivering these events helps New Zealand athletes prepare for their northern hemisphere seasons and allows us to honour Winter Games NZ Founder Sir Eion Edgar who tragically passed away in June.”

The freeride events are both Freeride World Qualifier Tour events, held on the best snow and weather days during the five-day window. The 2* event will be held in Shadow Basin, while the 4* event will be hosted in the Alta Chutes with Lake Alta providing an epic viewing platform.

Cardrona will host the big air showcase on September 4 and will see freeski and snowboard athletes hit a huge jump and performing their best combinations of tricks for the judges and spectators alike. The competition format is being co-designed with athletes to ensure they can showcase their incredible talent.