NZ win men’s and women’s world championship of underwater hockey

Despite suffering back-to-back career losses, Joseph Parker is not walking away from boxing any time soon.
Having lost to Anthony Joshua in April, and Dillian Whyte this morning, Parker's career appears to be on thin ice, with doubts emerging over his place in the upper echelon of heavyweight fighters.
However, despite this, Parker is certain he'll remain in the sport for as long as he feels he can.
"I've had a goal, I still stand by my goals (that) I have," Parker told media.
"It'll be great to be two-time champion, or unified champion.
"30-31, I'm out, but for now I'm going to give it everything I have."
British heavyweight Dillian Whyte is lining up his next bout to be a shot at a world title, having defeated Joseph Parker in London this morning.
Following this morning's bout, Whyte was asked about his next career move, singling out the two current world champions, American Deontay Wilder, and compatriot, Anthony Joshua.
"(Deontay) Wilder, (Anthony) Joshua, if I fight them two I'm going to have to wait until April," he said.
"We need an intermediate fight in the meantime.
"I'm still learning, there's still things I need to work on, I still need to get a bit sharper. Get my weight back down a little bit.
"But if Joshua wants it in April, he can have it."