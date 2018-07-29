NZ win men’s and women’s world championship of underwater hockey

British heavyweight Dillian Whyte is lining up his next bout to be a shot at a world title, having defeated Joseph Parker in London this morning.

Following this morning's bout, Whyte was asked about his next career move, singling out the two current world champions, American Deontay Wilder, and compatriot, Anthony Joshua.

"(Deontay) Wilder, (Anthony) Joshua, if I fight them two I'm going to have to wait until April," he said.

"We need an intermediate fight in the meantime.

"I'm still learning, there's still things I need to work on, I still need to get a bit sharper. Get my weight back down a little bit.