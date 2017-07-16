NZ triathlete Ryan Sissons claims first podium finish in World series, securing third place in Hamburg

New Zealand's Ryan Sissons has scaled the podium for the first time after finishing third in the sprint distance round in Hamburg.

A delighted Sissons stayed with the leaders throughout and found the energy to sprint home third in 54 minutes 23 seconds, just 15 seconds behind Spaniard Mario Mola, who defended his race title. Australian Jacob Birtwhistle was second.

The result is a reward for persistence from 29-year-old Sissons, who has been a steady performer in the series for several seasons while failing to match his elite rivals.

"As they say, a good whisky only gets better with age. Amazing day in Hamburg," he tweeted.

The result lifts the Zimbabwe-born, two-time Olympian 29 places to 10th in the men's series rankings after five of nine rounds.

Elsewhere, Kiwi veteran Andrea Hewitt dropped one place to fifth overall after her sixth placing in Hamburg.

Hewitt lacked the finishing speed of her rivals, including Bermuda winner Flora Duffy, who was nearly a minute quicker.

Hewitt, who won the first two events of the series, is still within sight of the lead which is held by American Katie Zaferes.

Sissons and Hewitt must recover quickly ahead of a second race in Hamburg tomorrow.

They are contesting the mixed team world championships in a relay format alongside Rebecca Spence and Tony Dodds.