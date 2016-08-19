NZ on track for record medal haul at Tokyo Olympics

New Zealand is on track for a record medal haul at the Tokyo Olympics with the second week of competition set to get underway.

Peter Burling and Blair Tuke at gold medal ceremony in Rio Source: Associated Press

A stellar opening ten days has seen New Zealand win 11 medals, and with many medal prospects still to come, the record haul of 18 set at Rio 2016 looks set to be broken.

Canoe sprint star Lisa Carrington gets her Tokyo campaign underway today as she chases four medals herself, while New Zealand's strong track cycling team are also in the hunt for multiple medals.

Elsewhere, Rio gold medallists Peter Burling and Blair Tuke compete in today's pivotal medal race in the 49er sailing class, and New Zealand's eventing team look to push themselves into the medal spots with a strong showjumping performance this evening.

Boxer David Nyika is already guaranteed a medal but is competing for what colour it will be, while the likes of Tom Walsh, Julia Ratcliffe and Jacko Gill are also in the hunt for Olympic glory.

Back to the water and don't rule out Josh Junior from claiming his first Olympic medal, as he goes into tomorrow's Finn medal race in fourth place overall. Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcox aren't far off in the 470 either, sitting in fifth heading into the final three races.

But that's not all.

Lydia Ko looks to work her magic on the golf course, and one or more of New Zealand's middle and long distance runners could pull off a shock.

It all sets up an intriguing second week at the Tokyo Games as New Zealand athletes look to make history.