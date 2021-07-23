TODAY |

NZ at Tokyo 2020: Who to watch today

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand's triathletes and rugby sevens teams debut today, while plenty of other Kiwis will be on show across the Olympics. Read when to tune in to watch each Kiwi moment below.

Amanaki Nicole will have his native Fiji on his mind when he takes to the field in Tokyo. Source: Photosport

9.30am: Triathlon

Tayler Reid and Hayden Wilde feature in the men's individual race.

11am: Surfing

Ella Williams competes in her third round matchup with Brisa Hennessey of Costa Rica.

12pm: Shooting

Chloe Tipple takes part in the medal round of the women's skeet.

1pm: Rugby sevens

The All Blacks Sevens begin their campaign against South Korea.

2.20pm: Swimming

Erika Fairweather attempts to shock the world and medal in the 400-metre freestyle final.

3pm: Sailing

Sam Meech continues racing in the Laser class.

5pm: Surfing

Billy Stairmand takes on world champion Italo Ferreira, of Brazil, in his third round matchup.

6pm: Cycling — mountain biking

Anton Cooper takes to the course in the men's cross country.

8.30pm: Rugby sevens

The All Blacks Sevens play their second match of the day against Argentina.

10pm: Swimming

Erika Fairweather takes to the pool for the heats of the women's 200-metre freestyle, while Hayley McIntosh and Eve Thomas line up on the blocks for the heats of the women's 1500-metre freestyle.

11.45pm: Hockey

The Black Sticks women take on Japan in their second group game.

WATCH THE OLYMPICS: TVNZ 1 and TVNZ OnDemand feature 12 hours of free-to-air action focussed on Kiwi athletes each afternoon and evening, while Sky TV has Olympics coverage across 12 channels and streaming platforms.

Other Sport
Olympics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Teen swimmer stunned after qualifying for Olympic final
2
Quade Cooper receives shock Wallabies recall for Bledisloe Cup
3
Kiwi fighter 'Blood Diamond' awarded UFC contract
4
Goalkeeping errors cost OlyWhites dearly in Honduras defeat
5
International Rugby League boss threatens sanctions if trans-Tasman Tests go ahead
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Rugby sevens stars on a mission to bring joy to Fiji

Kiwi surfers advance to third round after impressive heats

Kiwi fighter 'Blood Diamond' awarded UFC contract

'The piano fell' - Clareburt says he ran out of gas in 400 IM final