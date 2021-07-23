NZ at Tokyo 2020: Who to watch today

New Zealand's triathletes and rugby sevens teams debut today, while plenty of other Kiwis will be on show across the Olympics. Read when to tune in to watch each Kiwi moment below.
9.30am: Triathlon
Tayler Reid and Hayden Wilde feature in the men's individual race.
11am: Surfing
Ella Williams competes in her third round matchup with Brisa Hennessey of Costa Rica.
12pm: Shooting
Chloe Tipple takes part in the medal round of the women's skeet.
1pm: Rugby sevens
The All Blacks Sevens begin their campaign against South Korea.
2.20pm: Swimming
Erika Fairweather attempts to shock the world and medal in the 400-metre freestyle final.
3pm: Sailing
Sam Meech continues racing in the Laser class.
5pm: Surfing
Billy Stairmand takes on world champion Italo Ferreira, of Brazil, in his third round matchup.
6pm: Cycling — mountain biking
Anton Cooper takes to the course in the men's cross country.
8.30pm: Rugby sevens
The All Blacks Sevens play their second match of the day against Argentina.
10pm: Swimming
Erika Fairweather takes to the pool for the heats of the women's 200-metre freestyle, while Hayley McIntosh and Eve Thomas line up on the blocks for the heats of the women's 1500-metre freestyle.
11.45pm: Hockey
The Black Sticks women take on Japan in their second group game.
WATCH THE OLYMPICS: TVNZ 1 and TVNZ OnDemand feature 12 hours of free-to-air action focussed on Kiwi athletes each afternoon and evening, while Sky TV has Olympics coverage across 12 channels and streaming platforms.