NZ at Tokyo 2020: Second medal spree looms on day 11

Today could see New Zealand's second medal spree of these Olympic Games, with podium finishes looming in sailing, boxing, canoeing and cycling. Read which Kiwi athletes are going for gold on day 11 below.

Kiwi boxer David Nyika has advanced to the heavyweight semi-finals at Tokyo 2020. Source: Getty

12pm: Athletics

Nick Willis and Sam Tanner line up for the men's 1500m heats.

12.30pm: Canoe sprint

Lisa Carrington looks to cement her place in history as she chases her third consecutive Olympic gold medal in the K1 200m, before she and Caitlin Regal join forces in the K2 500m to try and do the same. Fellow Kiwis Alicia Hoskin and Teneale Hatton are also in the mix in the same event.

1pm: Diving

Anton Down-Jenkins competes in the 3m springboard semifinals, where a top 12 finish will see him qualify for the final at 6pm.

3pm: Sailing

Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcox open up the afternoon with their ninth and tenth races to try and seal a spot in Wednesday's medal race. Attention then turns to Peter Burling and Blair Tuke in their 49er medal race at 4.30pm, quickly followed by Josh Junior in the Finn medal race at 5.30pm. Both have a strong chance of finishing on the podium.

3.15pm: Boxing

One person guaranteed a medal is boxer David Nyika. But while bronze is a certainty, he will be trying to fight his way into the gold medal bout when he takes on Russian Muslim Gadzhimagomedov in the men's heavyweight semifinals.

6.30pm: Cycling - track

A huge night in the velodrome awaits the New Zealand team. It begins with the women's team pursuit trying to grab a spot in the bronze medal race when they take on Australia in the first round. The men's team sprint qualifying follows at 6.55pm before the men's team pursuit look to book their spot in the gold medal race when they take on Italy in the first round at 7.30pm. The men's team sprint first round follows, before the medal races for the women's team pursuit and men's team sprint end the night from 8.15pm onwards.

10pm: Equestrian - showjumping

Bruce Goodin, Daniel Meech and Uma O'Neill compete in the qualifying round of individual showjumping.

10.15pm: Athletics

Tom Walsh and Jacko Gill compete in shot put qualifying as they look to cement a spot in Thursday's final. Julia Ratcliffe then competes in the women's hammer throw final at 11.35pm with a chance to score a surprise medal.