NZ at Tokyo 2020: Sailing and cycling headline day 12

A quieter day in Tokyo sees the chance for some lesser known Kiwis to take centre stage.
Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcox are in the hunt for a medal in the men's 470 sailing before the men's team pursuit chase bronze in track cycling.
Finally, our showjumpers look to secure a podium place, as does weightlifter David Liti.
10.30am: Golf
Lydia Ko looks to back up her silver medal in Rio, as she competes in the first round of the women's golf tournament.
12.30pm: Canoe sprint
Lisa Carrington is back on the water, this time for the heats of the K1 500m. Joining her is fellow Kiwi gold medallist Caitlin Regal, while Max Brown and Kurtis Imrie join forces for the K2 1000m heats.
5.30pm: Sailing
Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcox compete in the medal race for the men's 470 as they look to push their way onto the podium.
6.30pm: Cycling - track
Sam Dakin, Ethan Mitchell and Sam Webster take part in the men's individual sprint qualifying, with the chance to advance to the round of 32 and round of 16 later on in the evening. Ellesse Andrews begins her Olympic campaign with the first round of the women's keirin at 7.25pm, before the men's team pursuit ride for bronze against Australia at 8.55pm.
10pm: Equestrian - showjumping
Bruce Goodin, Daniel Meech and Uma O'Neill compete in the individual showjumping final.
10.50pm: Weightlifting
David Liti competes in the men's 109kg+ competition as he looks to back up his Commonwealth Games gold medal with an Olympic medal.
