NZ at Tokyo 2020: Rowing final the highlight of day six

Rowing pair Grace Prendergast and Kerri Gowler have the opportunity to win New Zealand's fourth medal of the Tokyo Games this afternoon, while the Black Ferns get their Olympic campaign underway. Read which Kiwis are on show on day six of the Olympic Games below.

All eyes will be on rowing pair Grace Prendergast and Kerri Gowler as they go for gold on Thursday afternoon. Source: 1 NEWS

11.50am: Golf

Ryan Fox gets his Olympic campaign underway in the opening round of the men's golf tournament.

12pm: Shooting

Natalie Rooney competes in the second session of women's trap qualifying.

12.30pm: Rowing

Grace Prendergast and Kerri Gowler go for gold in the women's rowing pair final.

Grace Prendergast (L) and Kerri Gowler of Team New Zealand compete during the Women's Pair Heat 3 on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Sea Forest Waterway on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Source: Getty

1.20pm: Cycling - BMX

Rebecca Petch competes in the women's BMX racing quarterfinals.

1.50pm: Rowing

Emma Twigg competes in the women's single sculls semi-final.

2.30pm: Rugby sevens

The Black Ferns open up their Olympic tournament against Kenya in pool play.

2.50pm: Rowing

Jordan Parry competes in the men's single sculls C/D semi-final.

3pm: Swimming

Lewis Clareburt is back in the pool competing in the semi-finals of the 200m individual medley.

3pm: Sailing

Sam Meech (Laser), Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson (Nacra 17) and Peter Burling and Blair Tuke (49er) start the day on the water. Josh Junior follows at 5.30pm, before Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Wilcox finish the afternoon at 6pm.

5pm: Canoe Slalom

Luuka Jones competes in the semi-finals of the women's C1. If she qualifies, she will compete in the final at 7pm.

9.30pm: Rugby sevens

The Black Ferns take to the pitch for their second group game against Great Britain.

10pm: Swimming

Eve Thomas competes in the heats of the women's 800m freestyle, before Ali Galyer competes in the heats of the women's 200m backstroke at 11.15pm.

12.15am: Hockey