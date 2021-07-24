NZ at Tokyo 2020: Rowing final the highlight of day six

Rowing pair Grace Prendergast and Kerri Gowler have the opportunity to win New Zealand's fourth medal of the Tokyo Games this afternoon, while the Black Ferns get their Olympic campaign underway. Read which Kiwis are on show on day six of the Olympic Games below.
11.50am: Golf
Ryan Fox gets his Olympic campaign underway in the opening round of the men's golf tournament.
12pm: Shooting
Natalie Rooney competes in the second session of women's trap qualifying.
12.30pm: Rowing
Grace Prendergast and Kerri Gowler go for gold in the women's rowing pair final.
1.20pm: Cycling - BMX
Rebecca Petch competes in the women's BMX racing quarterfinals.
1.50pm: Rowing
Emma Twigg competes in the women's single sculls semi-final.
2.30pm: Rugby sevens
The Black Ferns open up their Olympic tournament against Kenya in pool play.
2.50pm: Rowing
Jordan Parry competes in the men's single sculls C/D semi-final.
3pm: Swimming
Lewis Clareburt is back in the pool competing in the semi-finals of the 200m individual medley.
3pm: Sailing
Sam Meech (Laser), Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson (Nacra 17) and Peter Burling and Blair Tuke (49er) start the day on the water. Josh Junior follows at 5.30pm, before Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Wilcox finish the afternoon at 6pm.
5pm: Canoe Slalom
Luuka Jones competes in the semi-finals of the women's C1. If she qualifies, she will compete in the final at 7pm.
9.30pm: Rugby sevens
The Black Ferns take to the pitch for their second group game against Great Britain.
10pm: Swimming
Eve Thomas competes in the heats of the women's 800m freestyle, before Ali Galyer competes in the heats of the women's 200m backstroke at 11.15pm.
12.15am: Hockey
The women's Black Sticks take on Australia in pool play.