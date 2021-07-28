TODAY |

NZ at Tokyo 2020: Medals on offer on day five

Today could prove to be decisive for New Zealand's Olympic campaign in Tokyo, with at least two medals up for grabs and the opportunity to build towards several more. Read when to tune in to watch each Kiwi moment below.

11.20am: Rowing

Jack Lopas and Chris Harris compete in the men's double sculls B final.

12pm: Shooting

Rio silver medallist Natalie Rooney is in action for the first time in Tokyo, competing in the trap women's qualification.

12pm: Rowing

The women's quad compete in the B final.

12.15pm: Rowing

Brooke Donoghue and Hannah Osbourne go for gold in the women's double scull final.

2pm: Rugby sevens

The All Black Sevens take on Great Britain in the semi-finals, with the chance to compete for a gold medal awaiting the winner.

2pm: Tennis

Michael Venus and Marcus Daniell compete in the men's doubles quarter-finals.

2.30pm: Cycling

George Bennett and Patrick Bevin are in action once more, this time in the men's time trial.

2.45pm: Hockey

The Black Sticks women look to continue their winning ways when they take on Spain in their third group stage encounter.

3pm: Rowing

Stephen Jones and Brook Robertson look to secure a spot in the final of the men's pair, as they line up for this semi-final race.

3.05pm: Sailing

Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Wilcox take to the water for their opening heats in the men's 470, while Josh Junior continues his heats in the Finn. Peter Burling and Blair Tuke will also be competing in the 49er.

3.30pm: Rowing

Grace Prendergast and Kerri Gowler also compete in a semi-final, this time for the women's pair.

3.50pm: Canoe Slalom

Luuka Jones takes to the water again, this time in the heats of the women's C1.

4.50pm: Canoe Slalom

Callum Gilbert gets his Olympic campaign underway in the men's K1.

8.30pm: Football

The OlyWhites take to the field for their all-important final group game against Romania.

8.30pm-9pm: Rugby sevens

The All Black Sevens will compete in either the bronze medal or gold medal match.

12.15am: Hockey

The Black Sticks men take on Australia in a hard-fought trans-Tasman clash.

