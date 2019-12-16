NZ at Tokyo 2020: Marathon runners, track cyclists go for gold on last day

New Zealand's final attempts to add to an already record haul at this year's Games are on the way with the final day of the Tokyo Olympics upon us.

The Olympic rings stand near the new National Stadium in Tokyo. Source: Associated Press

10am: Athletics - men's marathon

Malcolm Hicks and Zane Robertson take on the world's best and Tokyo's heat in one of the Olympics' most iconic events.

1pm: Cycling

Holly Edmondston looks to add another medal at Izu Velodrome in the women's omnium starting at 1pm. Callum Saunders then hits the track at 1.29pm in the men's keirin quarter-finals.

11pm: Closing ceremony