TODAY |

NZ at Tokyo 2020: Marathon runners, track cyclists go for gold on last day

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand's final attempts to add to an already record haul at this year's Games are on the way with the final day of the Tokyo Olympics upon us.

The Olympic rings stand near the new National Stadium in Tokyo. Source: Associated Press

10am: Athletics - men's marathon

Malcolm Hicks and Zane Robertson take on the world's best and Tokyo's heat in one of the Olympics' most iconic events.

1pm: Cycling

Holly Edmondston looks to add another medal at Izu Velodrome in the women's omnium starting at 1pm. Callum Saunders then hits the track at 1.29pm in the men's keirin quarter-finals.

11pm: Closing ceremony

We say goodbye to a truly unique Olympic Games with only one question remaining - who will carry New Zealand's flag?

Other Sport
Olympics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Smith reveals why he didn't lead out ABs in 100th Test
2
Warriors nab comeback win despite Evans' brain explosion
3
All Blacks' second half surge proves too much for Wallabies in Bledisloe I
4
Lisa Carrington's proud parents 'very humbled' after daughter's Olympic win
5
Carrington: Connecting to my Māori roots has helped me
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
02:42

Women win majority of NZ’s record Olympic medal haul

Ko claims bronze after thrilling final round, playoff in Tokyo

'Four Ferraris' stun with Italy's second sprint gold in Tokyo

Kiwi K4 crew finish fourth as Hungary defend Olympic title