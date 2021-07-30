NZ at Tokyo 2020: Dame Val throwing for gold on day nine

After another successful day for New Zealand yesterday thanks to Dylan Schmidt and the Black Ferns Sevens yesterday, it's now the Athletics squad's turn to come to the fore with a legend front and centre.
10:30am: Men's Golf
Ryan Fox looks to finish his tournament on a high in the final round of the men's individual stroke play.
10:45am: Equestrian - Eventing
Jesse Campbell, Jonelle Price and Tim Price are out and about in the cross country.
12:10pm: Women's Hammer Throw
Julia Ratcliffe is the first of two Kiwis up in the women's hammer throw qualifying, competing in group A.
12:35pm: Women's Shot Put [Final]
Dame Valerie Adams and Maddison-Lee Wesche compete for gold in the women's shot put final.
12:40pm: Women's Hammer Throw
Our other hammer thrower, Lauren Bruce, looks to qualify in group B.
3:05pm: Sailing
Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson kick off NZ's sailing on day nine as they attempt to make a late push in the Nacra 17 class. They're followed by Josh Junior in the men's finn. Kiwi duo Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcox then look to hold on to their top three spot in the men's 470.
4:50pm: Weightlifting
Megan Signal competes in the women's 76kg category.
5:30pm: Sailing - Men's Laser [Final]
Sam Meech competes in the medal race of the men's laser.
10:10pm: Men's High Jump [Final]
Hamish Kerr jumps for gold to wrap up the Kiwis in action on day nine.
WATCH THE OLYMPICS: TVNZ 1 and TVNZ OnDemand feature 12 hours of free-to-air action focused on Kiwi athletes each afternoon and evening, while Sky TV has Olympics coverage across 12 channels and streaming platforms.