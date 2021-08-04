NZ at Tokyo 2020: Carrington looking to become NZ's best ever

Spend your lunch break watching history as Tom Walsh and Jacko Gill throw for gold in the men's shot put final, before Lisa Carrington and Caitlin Regal do the same in the women's K1 500m.

Lisa Carrington will be aiming to secure her third gold medal of these Games today when she competes in the K1 500m. Source: 1 NEWS

10.30am: Golf

Lydia Ko is back on the course for the second round of the women's golf competition. She is currently tied for 16th.

12pm: Athletics - shot put [final]

Tom Walsh and Jacko Gill compete in the men's shot put final.

Lisa Carrington waves after competing at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Associated Press

12.30pm: Canoe Slalom

Lisa Carrington and Caitlin Regal compete in the K1 500m semifinals, with their sights set on a spot in the final at 3.25pm. If Carrington goes on to win gold, she will surpass Ian Ferguson to become New Zealand's most successful Olympian of all time. Max Brown and Kurtis Imrie will also be back on the water in the men's K2 1000m semifinals, as they look to back up their impressive quarterfinal performance yesterday to secure a spot in the final at 3.50pm.

1pm: Karate

Andrea Anacan makes her Olympic debut in the women's kata elimination round.

The evergreen Nick Willis will compete in his fifth straight Olympic semifinal in the 1500m. Source: 1 NEWS

6.30pm: Cycling - track

Aaron Gate will compete in the men's omnium if he recovers well from his crash in the men's team pursuit bronze medal race last night. If not, look to see if either Campbell Stewart or Corbin Strong take his place. Sam Webster will then compete in the quarterfinals of the men's sprint against German rider Max Levy at 7pm. Ellesse Andrews follows shortly after in her quarterfinal of the women's keirin.

11pm: Athletics - track

Nick Willis competes in his fifth consecutive 1500m semifinal and will be using all of his experience to try and earn a position in the final.