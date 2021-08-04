NZ at Tokyo 2020: Carrington looking to become NZ's best ever

Spend your lunch break watching history as Tom Walsh and Jacko Gill throw for gold in the men's shot put final, before Lisa Carrington and Caitlin Regal do the same in the women's K1 500m.
10.30am: Golf
Lydia Ko is back on the course for the second round of the women's golf competition. She is currently tied for 16th.
12pm: Athletics - shot put [final]
Tom Walsh and Jacko Gill compete in the men's shot put final.
12.30pm: Canoe Slalom
Lisa Carrington and Caitlin Regal compete in the K1 500m semifinals, with their sights set on a spot in the final at 3.25pm. If Carrington goes on to win gold, she will surpass Ian Ferguson to become New Zealand's most successful Olympian of all time. Max Brown and Kurtis Imrie will also be back on the water in the men's K2 1000m semifinals, as they look to back up their impressive quarterfinal performance yesterday to secure a spot in the final at 3.50pm.
1pm: Karate
Andrea Anacan makes her Olympic debut in the women's kata elimination round.
6.30pm: Cycling - track
Aaron Gate will compete in the men's omnium if he recovers well from his crash in the men's team pursuit bronze medal race last night. If not, look to see if either Campbell Stewart or Corbin Strong take his place. Sam Webster will then compete in the quarterfinals of the men's sprint against German rider Max Levy at 7pm. Ellesse Andrews follows shortly after in her quarterfinal of the women's keirin.
11pm: Athletics - track
Nick Willis competes in his fifth consecutive 1500m semifinal and will be using all of his experience to try and earn a position in the final.
WATCH THE OLYMPICS: TVNZ 1 and TVNZ OnDemand feature 12 hours of free-to-air action focussed on Kiwi athletes each afternoon and evening, while Sky TV has Olympics coverage across 12 channels and streaming platforms.