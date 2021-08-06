NZ at Tokyo 2020: Carrington chases four while Ko hunts podium

Lisa Carrington looks to make it four golds from four while Lydia Ko looks to make a run at a medal in the final round of the women's golf tournament.

Lisa Carrington, Alicia Hoskin, Caitlin Regal and Taneale Hatton are chasing gold in the women's K4 500m. Source: Associated Press

11am: Golf

Lydia Ko tees off for the final round of the women's golf tournament. She is currently tied for third place and five shots off the leader.

1pm: Canoe sprint

Lisa Carrington, Caitlin Regal, Alicia Hoskin and Teneale Hatton take to the water for the semifinal of the women's K4 500m. They only need a top four finish to advance to the final at 3.15pm.

6.30pm: Cycling - track

Ellesse Andrews is the first Kiwi to line up for the evening in the last-eight of the women's sprint.

Sam Webster and Callum Saunders then line up for the heats of the men's keirin, before the night is wrapped up by Campbell Stewart and Corbin Strong in the 200-lap men's madison at 7.55pm.

10.45pm: Athletics - track

Camille Buscomb lines up for the final of the women's 10,000m.