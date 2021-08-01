NZ at Tokyo 2020: Burling and Tuke close in on gold

Day ten sees Lisa Carrington open up her Olympic campaign in the canoe sprint, while Peter Burling and Blair Tuke look to wrap up back-to-back gold medals in the 49er boat.

Peter Burling and Blair Tuke compete at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Photosport

Elsewhere, New Zealand's track cyclists begin team sprint qualifying and the eventing team try and push into the medal spots with a strong showjumping performance.

12.55pm: Canoe sprint

Lisa Carrington competes in the women's K1 200m heats, her favoured event. If she finishes in the top two she will automatically progress to the semifinals on Tuesday, otherwise she will be back in the quarterfinals at 3pm.

2.15pm: Canoe sprint

Alicia Hoskin and Teneale Hatton are the first of the two Kiwi crews to compete in the K2 500m heats. In the other boat, Lisa Carrington is back, this time alongside Caitlin Regal. If they finish in the top two in their heat they qualify direct to the semifinals, otherwise the quarterfinals are at 4pm.

2.50pm: Weightlifting

Kanah Andrews-Nahu competes in the women's -87kg class.

5.30pm: Sailing

Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcox begin their final round robin races, before Peter Burling and Blair Tuke line up for the 49er medal race at 6.30pm with their sights set on gold.

6pm: Diving

Anton Down-Jenkins competes in the men's 3m springboard preliminaries.

6.50pm: Cycling - track

Byrony Botha, Rushlee Buchanan, Holly Edmondston, Kirstie James and Jaime Nielsen get things underway in the women's team pursuit heats, before Aaron Gate, Regan Gough, Jordan Kerby, Campbell Stewart and Corbin Strong do the same in the men's competition at 8pm.

8pm: Equestrian - eventing

Jesse Campbell, Jonelle Price and Tim Price chase a team medal with a strong showjumping performance.

9.30pm: Hockey

The Black Sticks women come up against a massive challenge in the quarterfinals against world number one Netherlands.

10.50pm: Weightlifting

Laurel Hubbard makes her Olympic debut in the women's 87+kg category.