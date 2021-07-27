NZ at Tokyo 2020: Black Ferns chase gold on day eight

The triathletes are back for the intriguing mixed team relay, while the Black Ferns chase Olympic gold late on day eight at Tokyo 2020.
10.30am: Triathlon
Our team of four triathletes compete in the first ever Olympic mixed team relay.
10.30am: Golf
Ryan Fox is back out on the course for the third round of the men's golf competition.
11.30am: Equestrian - eventing
Jesse Campbell, Jonelle Price and Tim Price compete in the third session of dressage.
12.30pm: Hockey
The Black Sticks women wrap up their pool play with a game against China.
2pm: Rugby sevens
The Black Ferns face Fiji in the semi-finals of the women's sevens as they continue their quest for gold.
2.50pm: Weightlifting
Cameron McTaggart competes in the men's 81kg weightlifting.
3pm: Sailing
Josh Junior (Finn), Peter Burling and Blair Tuke (49er), Alex Maloney and Molly Meech (49erFX), Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson (Nacra 17) get into the business end of the sailing competition.
4pm: Trampoline Gymnastics
Dylan Schmidt competes in the qualifying of men's trampolining, with the final scheduled at 5.50pm.
8.30pm-9pm: Rugby sevens
The Black Ferns will compete in either the bronze medal or gold medal match in the women's sevens competition.
9pm: Football
The OlyWhites take on hosts Japan in the quarter-finals of the men's football tournament.
WATCH THE OLYMPICS: TVNZ 1 and TVNZ OnDemand feature 12 hours of free-to-air action focussed on Kiwi athletes each afternoon and evening, while Sky TV has Olympics coverage across 12 channels and streaming platforms.