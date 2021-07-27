TODAY |

NZ at Tokyo 2020: Black Ferns chase gold on day eight

Source:  1 NEWS

The triathletes are back for the intriguing mixed team relay, while the Black Ferns chase Olympic gold late on day eight at Tokyo 2020.

The mixed team triathlon relay and Black Ferns semi-final highlight the first half of Saturday's Olympic action. Source: 1 NEWS

10.30am: Triathlon

Our team of four triathletes compete in the first ever Olympic mixed team relay.

10.30am: Golf

Ryan Fox is back out on the course for the third round of the men's golf competition.

11.30am: Equestrian - eventing

Jesse Campbell, Jonelle Price and Tim Price compete in the third session of dressage.

12.30pm: Hockey

The Black Sticks women wrap up their pool play with a game against China.

Sarah Hirini and the Black Ferns have their eyes set on Olympic gold. Source: Photosport

2pm: Rugby sevens

The Black Ferns face Fiji in the semi-finals of the women's sevens as they continue their quest for gold.

A big night of rugby and football caps off Saturday's action in Tokyo. Source: 1 NEWS

2.50pm: Weightlifting

Cameron McTaggart competes in the men's 81kg weightlifting.

3pm: Sailing

Josh Junior (Finn), Peter Burling and Blair Tuke (49er), Alex Maloney and Molly Meech (49erFX), Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson (Nacra 17) get into the business end of the sailing competition.

4pm: Trampoline Gymnastics

Dylan Schmidt competes in the qualifying of men's trampolining, with the final scheduled at 5.50pm.

8.30pm-9pm: Rugby sevens

The Black Ferns will compete in either the bronze medal or gold medal match in the women's sevens competition.

9pm: Football

The OlyWhites take on hosts Japan in the quarter-finals of the men's football tournament.

WATCH THE OLYMPICS: TVNZ 1 and TVNZ OnDemand feature 12 hours of free-to-air action focussed on Kiwi athletes each afternoon and evening, while Sky TV has Olympics coverage across 12 channels and streaming platforms.

