NZ tipped for big medal haul in Tokyo, including eight golds

A respected news organisation is predicting New Zealand to win big at this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Associated Press, often shortened to AP, released their medal predictions for every event at this year’s Games with multiple journalists contributing to the forecasts.

AP predicts New Zealand to win 17 medals this year with eight of those being golds – enough to tie Aotearoa’s impressive outing at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Canoe sprinter Lisa Carrington is predicted to contribute three golds to the tally but that’s not the only success forecast on the water.

Rowing is also expected to do well with the women’s pair of Grace Prendergast and Kerri Gowler, women’s double sculls of Brooke Donoghue and Hannah Osbourne and the women’s eight all predicted to top the podium.

New Zealand’s other two golds are forecast in the women’s rugby sevens and men’s 49er sailing event which would see Peter Burling and Blair Tuke defend their crowns.

Peter Burling and Blair Tuke at gold medal ceremony in Rio Source: Associated Press

AP also predicted Laurel Hubbard, the first transgender athlete to ever compete at the Olympics, to win silver in the women’s 87kg+ weightlifting competition behind China’s Li Wenwen.

Other silver medals are believed to come from David Nyika in the men’s heavyweight boxing tournament, rower Emma Twigg in the women’s single sculls, the All Blacks sevens and sailor Josh Junior in the men’s finn.

Shot putters Tom Walsh and Valerie Adams are predicted to win bronze along with Kiwi equestrian Tim Price in individual eventing and rowers Brook Robertson and Stephen Hones in the men’s pair.

New Zealand’s best overall haul at an Olympics was five years ago in Rio when the team won 18 medals comprised of four golds, nine silvers and five bronze medals.