NZ teenage Winter Olympics medallists shocked over 'big deal' made of their success

Nico Porteous and Zoi Sadowski-Synnott are still coming to terms with the historic heights they reached in PyeongChang with the pair agreeing they were stunned by the welcome they received after touching down in New Zealand this morning.

Porteous and Sadowski-Synnott, both 16, won bronze medals last Thursday to end New Zealand's 26-year medal drought at the Winter Olympics.

Sadowski-Synnott took bronze in the ladies Big Air event which Porteous followed up two hours later with a third place in the men's free ski halfpipe final.

The duo said they didn't appreciate it was such a big occasion.

"We didn't realise it was this big of a deal," Sadowski-Synnott said.

"It's pretty cool."

The pair aren't sure how they're going to settle back into normal life, but Porteous admitted it will probably have something to do with snow.

"I'm just going to ski and really enjoy skiing," he said.