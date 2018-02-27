 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


NZ teenage Winter Olympics medallists shocked over 'big deal' made of their success

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Nico Porteous and Zoi Sadowski-Synnott are still coming to terms with the historic heights they reached in PyeongChang with the pair agreeing they were stunned by the welcome they received after touching down in New Zealand this morning.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous aren't quite used to the new found fame.
Source: 1 NEWS

Porteous and Sadowski-Synnott, both 16, won bronze medals last Thursday to end New Zealand's 26-year medal drought at the Winter Olympics.

Sadowski-Synnott took bronze in the ladies Big Air event which Porteous followed up two hours later with a third place in the men's free ski halfpipe final.

The duo said they didn't appreciate it was such a big occasion.

Zoi Sadowski Synnott, Nico Porteous and the rest of the team touched down this morning.
Source: 1 NEWS

"We didn't realise it was this big of a deal," Sadowski-Synnott said.

"It's pretty cool."

The pair aren't sure how they're going to settle back into normal life, but Porteous admitted it will probably have something to do with snow.

"I'm just going to ski and really enjoy skiing," he said.

"I've been working and training really hard and I haven't had too much time to ski for myself so I'm going to go to Europe after this and ski with all my friends."

Related

Olympics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:35
1
Zoi Sadowski Synnott, Nico Porteous and the rest of the team touched down this morning.

Watch: Rousing haka welcomes teenage Winter Olympics heroes at Auckland Airport after double-bronze medal success

00:15
2
The Warriors coach wants results – and he appears to be done waiting.

Watch: 'I'm gonna kick you in the f*****' arse!' Fired-up Stephen Kearney lays into Warriors at preseason training

00:18
3
The 71-Test All Black has called time on his international career but will play one last season with the Crusaders.

Veteran All Blacks prop Wyatt Crockett announces international retirement, final season with Crusaders

4
Roosters' Sonny Bill Williams. Round two Telstra Premiership NRL match, Vodafone Warriors v Sydney Roosters, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16th March 2013. Photo: photosport.co.nz

All Blacks slam Sonny Bill Williams exit rumours as 'rubbish' as Sydney Roosters boss clarifies star is NOT returning to NRL club

5
Scott Westgarth.

Professional British boxer dies after falling ill following fight

01:35
Zoi Sadowski Synnott, Nico Porteous and the rest of the team touched down this morning.

Watch: Rousing haka welcomes teenage Winter Olympics heroes at Auckland Airport after double-bronze medal success

Zoi Sadowski Synnott, Nico Porteous and the rest of the team touched down this morning.

01:33

Winston Peters given newly-revived ministerial role of nuclear disarmament

"The greatest challenge we have today comes from North Korea, situated right here in our region," Jacinda Ardern said.

00:18
Man jumps off bridge to brave raging Huka Falls rapids on body board

Mt Maunganui man's bodyboard swim down Huka Falls described as 'reckless and irresponsible' by Water Safety New Zealand

Timmy Nator, 34, filmed himself undertaking the dangerous jump into the falls from the overbridge, as tourists watched on.

02:25
Students have complained that some landlords increased rents right after the government announced increases to student allowances.

Jacinda Ardern calls on Wellington landlords raising students' rents to do what's 'morally right'

Students have complained that landlords raised rents right after they heard students would get an extra $50 for their student allowance.

00:18
The 71-Test All Black has called time on his international career but will play one last season with the Crusaders.

Veteran All Blacks prop Wyatt Crockett announces international retirement, final season with Crusaders

The 71-Test prop has decided to hang up his All Blacks boots, but he's still going on one last crusade in Super Rugby this year.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 