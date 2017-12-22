NZ Swimming name fresh-faced team for Commonwealth Games

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
Rugby
League
Cricket
Football
Netball
Basketball
Golf
Commonwealth Games
1 NEWS Sport Reporter
no more content
back to top
loading error
sport
Teenica Harrex's father said when you're in this situation you've just got to pay up - "There's no price on life."
Inspector Hurimoana Dennis is, however, retiring from the force next April.
The UN backed a resolution rejecting America's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
The National MP was a public supporter of last week's historic End of Life Choice Bill.
1 NEWS’ weather presenter Dan Corbett has the latest update.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ