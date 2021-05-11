NZ sport expert expects numerous withdrawals from Tokyo Games after IOC boss cancels trip

A New Zealand sport expert is predicting numerous withdrawals from the Olympics as the Games draw nearer.

Your playlist will load after this ad

To put it in perspective, Tokyo 2021 organisers have an ever-expanding list of issues with 10 weeks to go including a global pandemic, local protests, a polarised public and now a PR headache.

That latest issue spawned from IOC president Thomas Bach cancelling a visit to Japan amid surging Covid-19 cases, prompting more questions over the wisdom of staging the event.

Regardless, the IOC are putting on a brave face with member Richard Pound today saying they are still “go for July 23rd”.

That statement came despite Tokyo being in an extended state of emergency and two of the biggest names in Japanese sport – tennis stars Naomi Osaka and Kei Nishikori - admitting their concerns.

“I feel like if it's putting people at risk, and it's making people very uncomfortable, then it definitely should be a discussion, which i think it is,” Osaka said.

“This is not like a 100-people tournament, you know,” Nishikori added.

“It's 10,000 people in the village and playing the tournaments. I don't think it's easy.”

Despite the pushback, Kiwi sport and recreation professor Mark Orams says Olympics will happen with multiple reasons why, from political to commercial.

“Some of those contracts will have force majeure kind of exit clauses that allow them to be exited or negotiated exit, others will be far more challenging,” Orams said.

“There are stakeholders that go far and wide globally in terms of some of the corporates involved, certainly in terms of the Japanese tax payer and Japanese government, and all the organisation and investment in infrastructure.”

Though in a Games with a $21 billion price tag, the former Olympic sailing coach is expecting further blows.

“Over the coming months we will see more and more athletes and teams and perhaps even nations pull out of these Olympic games.”

From a New Zealand perspective, it's very much full steam ahead with around 200 athletes expected to make up our largest ever Olympic contingent.