NZ snowboarder Tiarn Collins suffers shoulder injury, pulls out of Olympics

Rising New Zealand star Tiarn Collins has withdrawn from the Winter Olympics after succumbing to a shoulder injury.

WANAKA, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 25: Tiarn Collins poses during a New Zealand Winter Olympic portrait session on August 25, 2017 in Wanaka, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

New Zealand Winter Olympic snowboarder Tiarn Collins.

Source: Getty

Snowboarder Collins dislocated his shoulder in PyeongChang last week while training for the slopestyle before sitting out the event.

He'd hoped to recover for big air next week but has pulled out on advice from medicos after experiencing ongoing soreness and a lack of movement.

Collins watched teammate Carlos Garcia Knight soar to fifth at the slopestyle.

The 18-year-old was one of New Zealand's best credentialed athletes at the Games, having won a bronze medal at a World Cup slopestyle event in the US last month.

He was eighth in the world championships last year before announcing himself as a medal threat in the Olympics big air with a World Cup silver in China in November when he landed a backside triple cork.

