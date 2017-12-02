NZ Sevens star Joe Webber bamboozles Argentinian defenders with electrifying footwork

Source:
The New Zealand Sevens men's team secured a late comeback win to overcome Argentina 21-19 overnight at the Dubai Sevens tournament.
Trailing 14-7 at halftime the Kiwi side scored two converted tries late in the second half to get the win.
In the final three minutes of the match New Zealand star Joe Webber scored an excellent long range try from 70 metres out, showcasing his exquisite footwork and speed to beat several Argentinian defenders to the try-line.
New Zealand finished day one of the tournament undefeated, also defeating USA 22-12 in their final match of the day.
